BECLE SAB DE CV, Craft Distillers, and Destilería Tlacolula will emerge as major mezcal market participants during 2020-2024

The mezcal market is expected to grow by USD 979.02 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mezcal market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mezcal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The mezcal market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Mezcal Market Participants:

BECLE SAB DE CV

BECLE SAB DE CV operates its business through segments such as Jose Cuervo, Other Tequilas, Other Spirits, and Ready to Drink. The company offers products such as Jose Cuervo Authentic Margarita, Jose Cuervo Especial Paloma, Kraken Cola, and Jose Cuervo Golden Margaritas.

Craft Distillers

Craft Distillers operates its business through segments such as MEZCAL ALIPUS, Specialty Spirits, Mezcalero, and Others. The company offers mezcal products under the brand Mezcalero. Products include Mezcalero 20, Mezcalero 21, Special Bottling no. 4: de Cabra, and others.

Destilería Tlacolula

Destilería Tlacolula operates its business through segments such as MEZCAL and TLACOLULA DISTILLERY. The company offers Mistique mezcal and Maria Joven through the brands Mistique Chromium and Maria de Agave.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mezcal market is segmented as below:

Product Mezcal Joven Mezcal Reposado Mezcal Añejo

Geographic Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The mezcal market is driven by rising demand for premium spirit products. In addition, other factors such as the rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers are expected to trigger the mezcal market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

