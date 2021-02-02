ftrack's production tracking platform to receive honor at the Academy's Scientific Technical Awards for contributions to filmmaking

ftrack, the leading developer of project management and media review software for the creative industry, is today proud to announce that the industry-trusted production tracking platform, ftrack Studio, has been recognized with a Technical Achievement Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for contributions to filmmaking and post-production. The Academy will present ftrack Studio's Technical Achievement Award during its virtual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, starting at 1.00 p.m. PT on Saturday, 13 February 2021, available on the Oscars website.

The Academy's Board of Governors voted to bestow a Technical Achievement Award to Fredrik Limsäter (Founder and CEO), Björn Rydahl (Co-founder and Technical Product Manager), and Mattias Lagergren (Co-founder and Product Manager) for the design, architecture, and engineering of ftrack Studio. Fredrik, Björn, and Mattias were responsible for first conceiving ftrack Studio as a platform capable of organizing, managing, and tracking complex feature film visual effects. Since 2009, the trio has grown the ftrack team into a global company and evolved ftrack Studio into a trusted production tracking staple that's accessible to film projects of all shapes and sizes.

Fredrik Limsäter, CEO at ftrack, comments: "This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at ftrack. We're humbled that the platform we've worked on for the past decade has won such a prestigious award, especially as the award comes with the recognition of our peers in an industry we are so proud to serve. Björn Rydahl, Mattias Lagergren, and I would like to thank the entire ftrack team for their endlessly hard work; all of our families who have supported us over the years; and our clients who have joined us on this journey. We look forward to playing our part as creative studios continue to create in a post-production landscape that needs teamwork now more than ever."

About ftrack Studio -ftrack Studio is a project management, production tracking, and media review platform designed to assist team collaboration and improve pipeline efficiency in the creative industry. ftrack Studio's creators built the platform's first incarnation at a visual effects and animation studio, with the explicit intention of mitigating the challenges of feature film post-production. ftrack Studio has since evolved into a platform capable of serving numerous creative industries and driven new ideas to make creative projects of all types and scale more manageable, whatever their requirements. ftrack Studio has been used on such productions as James Bond, Harry Potter, and The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Technical Awards - The Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards honor those whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to filmmaking. This year's ceremony recognizes 55 individuals and two companies for their contributions to a wide range of fields and disciplines.

--ENDS--

About ftrack Where creatives collaborate

ftrack is the creator of the project management platform ftrack Studio and media review platforms ftrack Review and cineSync. ftrack's goal is to help creatives work more collaboratively and efficiently, wherever their teams are based.

www.ftrack.com

Imagery

Download media pack

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005081/en/

Contacts:

Chris McMahon

chris@ftrack.com