Boutell Ltd, a leading broker of financial solutions, now offers a comprehensive short term loan matching solution for people from all backgrounds. The financial service company has enhanced its pioneering technology to assist consumers in finding the right loan offerings for their needs, based on their preferred term, amounts, and affordability.

Working with leading lenders from across the UK, the Boutell brand is able to connect borrowers to the companies most equipped to handle their loan requirements. The brokerage service is also suitable for those with poor credit histories.

Boutell's bespoke brokerage solution leverages the latest technology for a quick and simple way to connect customers to direct lenders who are able to meet their needs and requirements.

Billy Brewin, CEO of Boutell Ltd said:

"We believe that anyone should be able to find the lending products suitable for them, regardless of their background. At Boutell Ltd, our newly implemented software allows us to instantly make the connection between lenders and borrowers, for a more convenient experience. We believe in using every aspect of our expertise in this industry to simplify the process of finding a loan."

Boutell Ltd promises its users an excellent and fair service, committed to making lending easier for everyone. Because the company holds its lending partners to strict standards for fairness and compliance, it can offer a secure solution for borrowers in the digital landscape. "We're fully committed to ensuring each customer finds the service suitable for them, without any nasty surprises."

Boutell Ltd is a brokerage company that connects specialist lenders to individuals from all environments, ensuring that anyone can get a loan without unnecessary headaches and endless online searching. The system is quick and simple, with just one online application to complete. After a client enters their details, the software will automatically find a lender capable of offering a loan.

"Whether our clients are looking for quick lending opportunities for a car repair, or they need something to tide them over until payday, we're here to help. Finding and choosing a loan with Boutell Ltd couldn't be easier, which is why so many of our customers trust us to take the hassle out of borrowing."

