Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the interactive fitness market. The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Interactive fitness Market: Key Findings

Interactive fitness market value to grow by USD 4.81 billion at almost 7% CAGR during 2020-2024

64% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the non-residential segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Interactive fitness market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Interactive Fitness Market: Growth Drivers

The growing awareness among people about fitness and a healthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The adoption of sedentary lifestyles has increased the risk of developing various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis among people. Besides, hectic work schedules are forcing people to take part in some form of fitness activities to remain healthy. This has increased the demand for various fitness activities, including interactive fitness, thereby driving the growth of the market.

"Adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates and the rising preference for innovative and technically efficient fitness products will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Interactive Fitness Market: Major Vendors

Axtion Technology LLC

Axtion Technology LLC operates its business through segments such as Axtion Tech, Beam, C4 Fitness, and Others. The company offers a range of fitness gaming and fitness technology products such as the Active Game Wall, Moto Tiles, Reaction Pro Trainer, Reflexion Edge, Roxs Lights, SisyFox, and Sport Games Dance Step.

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of connected exercise bikes such as the Connect EX1, Connect EX3, Connect EX5, and Connect EX5S; smart mirrors such as the Echelon Reflect 40 inch and Echelon Reflect 50 inch Touch. It offers a smart rowing machine called the Echelon Smart Rowing Machine. The company also offers live-streamed, on-demand fitness classes through its FitPass program.

eGYM Inc.

eGYM Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of fully electronic exercise machines for all major muscle groups. It offers Abdominal crunch machine (M2), Back extension machine (M3), Seated row machine (M6), Lat pulldown machine (M7), Rotary torso machine (M12), and Reverse fly machine (M14) for exercising the abdomen and back.

