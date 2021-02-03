L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' for Development and Verification Validation services in Industry 4.0 by the consulting and research firm, Everest Group.

Everest Group: "LTTS has a strong ability to drive a high level of innovation around Industry 4.0 that customers recognize"

In its report, 'PEAK Matrix for Industry 4.0 Service Provider 2020,' Everest Group has identified LTTS among the six leading companies in the market based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, innovation investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

According to Everest Group, LTTS has a strong ability to drive a high level of innovation around Industry 4.0 that customers recognize, buoyed by robust investments in establishing dedicated infrastructure, developing a strong partner ecosystem and enhancing IP assets for Industry 4.0 services.

The objective of the PEAK Matrix is to provide a data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into "Leaders", "Major Contenders", and "Aspirants".

"LTTS' focus on development and Verification and Validation (V&V) in the Industry 4.0 segment is evident from the fact that this service function accounts for over 50% of the firm's revenue from Industry 4.0 services," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group. "The firm's dedicated investments in V&V labs infrastructure and CoEs catering to next-generation themes such as IIoT, AI/ML, cloud engineering, robotics, and cybersecurity have significantly elevated its positioning among enterprises as a reliable Industry 4.0 service provider."

"Additionally, LTTS' focus on IP development is reflected in a suite of solutions, including modular frameworks and platforms such as Aikno, nB-oN, and DFX, which helps enterprises enhance productivity and speed-to-impact in Industry 4.0 initiatives. LTTS' vision for this space, along with focused investments have helped them achieve a strong growth momentum in this market," Mr Vaid added.

Amit Chadha, Deputy CEO and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services said, "The advancements in the Industry 4.0 landscape have witnessed rapid traction with businesses across sectors realizing its true potential. With a rich engineering DNA combined with our leadership position in engineering services, LTTS has been at the forefront of introducing pioneering innovations in this space. We are delighted to receive this latest recognition from an independent research body as globally acclaimed as Everest Group and further resolve to usher in newer benchmarks in the domain of Industry 4.0."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,000 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 62 innovation labs as of December 31, 2020.

For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/

