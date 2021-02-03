Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
03.02.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Scandion Oncology to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 3, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Scandion Oncology A/S's shares (short name SCOL) commences today on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector.
Scandion Oncology is the 4th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Scandion Oncology was established to address one of the most important problems
in modern oncology: the treatment of cancers that have developed resistance to
chemotherapy. By doing this, Scandion Oncology is working to improve the
outcome and quality of life for cancer patients and that is the mission. The
company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. 

"This change in listing venue comes as a natural result of our plan to
internationalize Scandion Oncology by also offering our share to the many
international investors trading on the Nasdaq platforms," said Bo Rode Hansen,
CEO of Scandion Oncology. "We are well capitalized and with our growing
pipeline - spearheaded by SCO-101 in clinical phase II - we are poised to
become the Cancer Drug Resistance company." 

"We are proud to welcome Scandion Oncology to our First North Growth Market,"
said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are pleased to see
that we consciously grow the Nasdaq family by adding pan European Small- and
Midcap companies. The listing of Scandion Oncology marks an important
contribution to our health care sector and we look forward to follow their
continued growth journey" 

Scandion Oncology has appointed Västra hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
