Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Scandion Oncology to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 3, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Scandion Oncology A/S's shares (short name SCOL) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Scandion Oncology is the 4th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Scandion Oncology was established to address one of the most important problems in modern oncology: the treatment of cancers that have developed resistance to chemotherapy. By doing this, Scandion Oncology is working to improve the outcome and quality of life for cancer patients and that is the mission. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. "This change in listing venue comes as a natural result of our plan to internationalize Scandion Oncology by also offering our share to the many international investors trading on the Nasdaq platforms," said Bo Rode Hansen, CEO of Scandion Oncology. "We are well capitalized and with our growing pipeline - spearheaded by SCO-101 in clinical phase II - we are poised to become the Cancer Drug Resistance company." "We are proud to welcome Scandion Oncology to our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are pleased to see that we consciously grow the Nasdaq family by adding pan European Small- and Midcap companies. The listing of Scandion Oncology marks an important contribution to our health care sector and we look forward to follow their continued growth journey" Scandion Oncology has appointed Västra hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm