Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), an organization dedicated to accelerating promising treatments to market with its transformative AnovaOS technology platform, and the industry's first collaborative 'learning system,' and Corlexia Clinical Services, a contract research organization focused on complex clinical trials for patients with complex neurology and oncology diseases today announced the acquisition of Corlexia by Anova. The acquisition adds further depth and experience to the Anova leadership team, brings new clients to Anova, and expands Anova's work in oncology and infectious diseases to neurological conditions.

"Anova and Corlexia have worked together on several clinical trials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennifer Bonfrisco, CEO of Corlexia Clinical Services. "The more we worked together, the more we saw alignment of our ideas. We share the vision of building innovative ways to accelerate drug development. I created Corlexia to make complex clinical trials more accessible to Doctors and patients who need treatment options. Once I began working with Anova and using the AnovaOS platform, it was clear that it was a natural partnership. Corlexia's network of Doctors and biotech clients have tremendous needs for the services Anova provides. We are excited to be a part of Anova's team the and the many opportunities presented with the adoption of AnovaOS.

Chris Beardmore, CEO of Anova said, "The number of biopharmaceutical companies and sites using the AnovaOSTM platform continues to rise. It is vital for Anova to grow its experienced team of professionals to support these clients. The Corlexia team adds deep industry experience to Anova and adds a network of clinical sites conducting Alzheimers and IBD clinical trials to the AnovaOS platform. I am excited to have them join our work."

The acquisition of staff, studies and contractual relationships is expected to be completed in approximately 30 days.

