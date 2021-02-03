Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') will announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET on 9 March 2021. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'Gamesys', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll free 1 866 378 3566 USA toll free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

A replay facility will be available until and including 8 April 2021 and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and quoting conference 6240627#

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1480 USA toll free 1 866 583 1035

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

