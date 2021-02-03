The "EU Smoked Pacific, Atlantic and Danube Salmon Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the smoked salmon market in the EU. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.

The revenue of the smoked salmon market in the European Union amounted to $4.3B in 2018, approximately reflecting the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the market value increased by 22% y-o-y. The level of smoked salmon consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by rising demand for smoked salmon in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven years. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +2.2% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 222K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Data coverage:

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in the EU, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in the EU

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

