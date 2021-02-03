Leading consultancy appoints new CEO and welcomes new COO

Multinational consultancy firm, Linesight, announced today that it is promoting Paul Boylan to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and welcoming Tom Dempsey as COO.

Boylan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will be taking over from Gerard Campbell who will remain on the Executive Board throughout 2021. Boylan joined Linesight in 2002 and has amassed over twenty-five years of experience in the global construction industry. He has played a pivotal role in growing Linesight's client base and expanding the company's reach geographically.

"Gerard Campbell has made an enormous contribution to Linesight over four decades and will continue to provide valuable strategic inputs on our Executive Board in the coming year," said Boylan "We are focused on building on the strong foundation Gerard has established, working with our highly skilled and committed global teams who are empowered and motivated to collaborate with our clients for success. Our ability to be agile and rapidly respond to market and client needs will remain a key tenet of our strategic and operational approach going forward."

Tom Dempsey has also recently joined Linesight's Executive Leadership team as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Dempsey has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors and has held a variety of roles, include VP Global Operations, at Hewlett Packard in the Real Estate function. "I am thrilled to be taking on the role of COO and look forward to supporting Linesight's ambitious goals of becoming a global authority in construction project, program, scheduling and cost management," said Dempsey "This is truly an exciting time in Linesight's evolution as an industry innovator."

Over the past three years Linesight has extensively expanded its client base in several key sectors, including the Data Center, Life Sciences, Commercial, High-Tech Industry and Residential sectors, in its targets regions of the Americas, Europe, APAC and the Middle East. Year on year revenue growth has been profitable at over 20% owing to the explicit and strategic evolution of the company. Linesight now has twenty-two offices worldwide and over seven hundred skilled team members. With new senior leadership in place Linesight is well structured to deliver on its ambitious growth aspirations which include geographical and team expansion to maximize value for their clients.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost, schedule, program and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Life Sciences, Commercial, Data Centers, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Aviation, Transport and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight's specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency, predictability in project planning and maximum value for money for their clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com.

