The biochip market is expected to grow by USD 19.71 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biochip Market 2020-2024

The increased popularity of personalized medicine is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the lack of trained professionals will hamper growth.

Biochip Market: Technology Landscape

Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the microarrays segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increased applications of microarrays in gene identification, SNP detection, gene expression profiling, and comparative genomic hybridization. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Biochip Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the US and the increased adoption of personalized medicine are driving the growth of the biochip market in North America.

Companies Covered:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BioChain Institute Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidigm Corp.

General Electric Co.

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Prescient Medicine Holdings Inc.

RayBiotech Life

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

