Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. Announces Corporate Rebranding and Proposed Name Change to Graphex Group Limited to Reflect Focus on Graphene and Renewable Energy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX:ETIHY)(HKEX:6128), is pleased to announce that its Board has proposed to change its name from Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. to Graphex Group Limited and has successfully completed the name change of its Chinese subsidiaries to Graphex Technologies China Limited and Graphex Technologies Heilongjiang Limited ("Graphex Technologies"). The renaming is the first part of a Company-wide rebrand being undertaken. The name change is being made to accurately reflect the Company's focus on graphene research, manufacturing, and development.

"We are excited about the prospects of how our business is currently able to enhance the growing renewable energy space as it allows for the transformative changes to the world as we know it," said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "With the growth across the industry happening so fast, we want to make clear our support of this transformation with our dedication to enhancing our graphene products currently being utilized and our commitment to ongoing graphene research to help enable additional significant growth in the renewable energy space."

Since the acquisition of its graphene business in 2019, the Company has solidified its focus on the development of technologies and processes for the enhancement of renewable energy. Graphex Technologies focuses on the enrichment and manufacturing of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for electric vehicle batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and advanced solar energy products, among other uses.

The announcement of the name change to Graphex follows the announcement earlier this week that Dan Nye has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dan has more than 20 years experience as a business leader structuring and building robust, cohesive business teams.

Strategically located near the largest supply source of high-quality natural graphite in the world, the Company has extremely strong and long-standing relationships with multiple major graphite suppliers and holds 25 patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's

Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Media Contact

Gavin Davidson

investrel@earthasia.com.hk

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effects of its plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and based, in part, on third party market research which the Company's assumed to be accurate. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks of its businesses, the assumed significant growth of graphene related products and spherical graphite products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

SOURCE: Earthasia International Holdings Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627578/Earthasia-International-Holdings-Ltd-Announces-Corporate-Rebranding-and-Proposed-Name-Change-to-Graphex-Group-Limited-to-Reflect-Focus-on-Graphene-and-Renewable-Energy