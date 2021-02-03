Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Innodata Inc.: Innodata Expands AI Capabilities to Support Robotics Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced that it has expanded its capabilities to support large-scale robotics artificial intelligence initiatives such as Dexai Robotics' AI Kitchen Robot, Alfred.

Dexai, a leader in commercial kitchen robotics, engaged Innodata to create training data that will allow its flagship robot, Alfred, to detect ingredients, prepare meals, and recognize spills to prevent food waste. Rollout into commercial kitchens will take place in 2021, and each new installation will require training on new parameters - ingredients, kitchen layout, and types of spillage. Training requires semantic segmentation of thousands of images across dozens of ingredient types in turnaround times as short as two weeks. Innodata plans to quickly scale this effort while guaranteeing 95% pixel accuracy. According to Dexai data scientist Alan Zhou, "Combining high quality data from Innodata with Dexai's state of the art machine learning algorithms will help empower Alfred's computer vision models to learn faster with increased accuracy."

"Innodata is playing a critical role in training and hardening the AI behind Dexai's food service automation robots," said Anthony Tayoun, Dexai Robotics Founder and CFO/COO.

Innodata dramatically expanded its AI solutions over the last year, leveraging its 30+ years of experience in data engineering and in-house machine learning model development. Innodata provides expertly managed?data annotation and labeling?services?to?accelerate the creation of training data for customers in key industries such as?financial services,?legal,?healthcare, and pharma.

The industrial robotics market was valued at $23.67 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% over next five years, reaching $74 billion by 2026.[1] Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer at Innodata, said, "The main limiting factor for AI systems in robotics remains the lack high-quality training data. Since we expect the overall growth in robotics to closely proxy the growth in robotics training data, it is exciting to now position Innodata to be a player in this space."

Singhal added, "Dexai's kitchen robot is just one example of how robotics and artificial intelligence technologies are finding their way into new domains. AI is enhancing industrial robotics capabilities across sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and medicine."

[1] Mordor Intelligence. (2021, January 26). ROBOTICS MARKET - GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2021 - 2026). https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/robotics-market.

Video:

For more information, or to arrange a demonstration, please contact:

Rahul Singhal
Chief Product Officer, Innodata
RSinghal1@innodata.com
+1 (203) 609-1864

About Innodata Inc.

Innodata?(NASDAQ:INOD)?is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.? www.innodata.com

SOURCE: Innodata



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627351/Innodata-Expands-AI-Capabilities-to-Support-Robotics-Initiatives

