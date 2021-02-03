Azor Advisory Services: Nation's Top Retail Landlords to Donate Space to Deserving Small Businesses

Canvassing Queen Beth Azor organizes 50 of the country's largest mall and shopping center owners for Feb. 4 online pitch event

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / When it comes to helping the economy rebound from the pandemic, Azor Advisory Services has a creative solution: giving away free retail space to deserving small businesses.

Owner Beth Azor, South Florida retail landlord, author of two books, and sales trainer, has organized a special event called "Space Tank" for February 4 at 7:30pm to match entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop businesses who desire retail space with 50 other landlords nationwide who have vacant spots they wish to donate. The businesses will get an opportunity to make their pitches on the social media platform Clubhouse, and if a property owner likes what they hear, they can offer up their space at no charge for a minimum of three months.

Some of the well-known participating landlords include: Simon Property Group, Westfield Group, Tanger Outlets, Brookfield, Kimco, Phillips Edison, Urban Edge, Brixmor and Federal. (Entire list below)

"Small independent businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and as landlords, we have the opportunity to help some achieve the American Dream and stimulate the economy like no $1,200 check can," said Azor, known in the commercial real estate industry as the Canvassing Queen. "The pandemic has hurt a lot of mom-and-pop retailers and has left us with some unexpected vacancies, so why not put the space to good use and do our part to get the economy moving again?"

Participating landlords have committed to 90 days of free rent in temporary, or "pop-up" space. In return, the small businesses agree to pay for desired capital improvements and utilities, along with a one-month security deposit. Azor herself will offer up free space to support local businesses at each of her shopping centers where there is availability.

She anticipates most of the would-be tenants will have an online or service-based concept, but not enough capital to take the traditional leasing leap.

"We can help get them started and if things work out and they do well, then we can talk about a longer-term lease deal. It's a win-win for us all," said Azor, a big supporter of mom-and-pop businesses. In fact, in 2018, she created the South Florida Independent Retailers Awards, an Oscars-like event that showcases best-in-class retailers in their individual cities. Azor earned her moniker Canvassing Queen, for the persistent style she crafted in attracting tenants to her retail centers. She hosts a podcast, has authored two books and conducts hands-on workshops and training sessions for commercial real estate professionals throughout the country.

Azor has seen a lot of demand in pop-up space at her properties during the pandemic. Of the leases she signed in late 2020, six were for businesses that took temporary space to test the market with little financial risk. Two have experienced so much success that they have already converted to longer-term leases at market-rate rents.

Small businesses interested in participating in the Space Tank event, must first become part of Clubhouse and then join in the conversation at 7:30pm. For more information, contact Beth Azor directly at beth@azoradvisoryservices.com.

List of all participating landlords:

Azor Advisory Services Arrow Basser Kaufman Bayer Properties Brickstone Brixmor Property Group Brookfield Cana Development CBL Celso Leite Collett DLC Management Federal Realty First National Realty Partners Gart Properties Garrity Graff Hutton InvenTrust Kimco Linear Mason Asset Management NetCo Outlet resource group PCRP Group Peterson Companies Phillips Edison & Company PMAT Porchlight RCG Realty Regency Retail Strategies Rpt Segovia Shop Core Properties Simplified Properties Simon Malls Site Centers Sona Investments Steiner Tanger Outlets Terranova Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Urban Edge Properties Washington Prime Group Westfield Weingarten Realty Whitestone REIT 52

About Azor Advisory Services, Inc.

Located in Weston, Florida, Azor Advisory Services is a full-service, retail real estate management and development firm located in South Florida. Over nearly thirty years, the firm has bought, sold, leased, developed, re-developed, consulted on and managed shopping centers of all shapes, sizes and importance. They leverage what they have learned to help clients achieve exceptional results in site evaluation, executive coaching and delivering well-attended keynote speeches. For more information visit www.bethazor.com.

About Beth Azor

Affectionately known as 'The Canvassing Queen' Beth Azor is the founder and owner of Azor Advisory Services (AAS), a leading commercial real estate advisory and investment firm based in Southeast Florida.

As its principal, Beth currently owns and manages six shopping centers in Florida and travels the country consulting with, brokering deals for and training associates in the commercial real estate industry. Prior to founding AAS, Beth was the President of Terranova Florida's largest third-party asset manager. Beth also has over thirty years of experience in managing, developing, redeveloping, and teaching commercial real estate leasing agents all over the country. She has taken it upon herself to guide budding and established retail real estate agents to conquer the market by offering commercial real estate training courses and workshops.

A graduate of FSU, Beth is a former Foundation Trustee and is past Chairwoman of the Board, and Founder of the FSU Real Estate Foundation. Beth is also the immediate past President of the Board of Directors of HOPE Outreach Center in Davie, Florida and co-founder of 100+ Women Who Care in South Florida. She resides in Davie with her two boys, Alex and Mario.

