CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS: Capital Système Investissements acts as arranger and bookrunner of a convertible bond issue of EUR 1.5m in the form of "Green Bond" for Dolfines, a major player in ecological transition

Geneva, February 3rd 2021

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced that it has successfully completed a private placement of 1.5 million euros of convertible bonds in the form of "Green Bond" with qualified European investors. This fundraising will help finance its projects that contribute to the ecological transition.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, President and Founder of DOLFINES, said: "The Green Bond issuance is a first for DOLFINES. It reflects the company's strong commitment to renewable energies, particularly floating wind and green hydrogen. These funds will enable the development of the design of our semi-submersible platform to be intensified to wind turbines of 15 MW or more, which will be the standard for the floating wind market in the coming years. We would like to thank Capital Système Investissements, which placed this issue in record time ".

CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS, a Swiss financial intermediary specializing in financing solutions for high growth companies, has raised 1.5 million euros in a club deal from professional investors (private banks, family offices and independent asset managers) for the benefit of DOLFINES. This financing was carried out in convertible bond debt with monthly capital amortization. This structuring allows investors to quickly recover their capital and interest on their loan, while greatly reducing the financial burden for the company. The bond has an ISIN code which makes it fully transferable.

This issue was carried out in accordance with the European Union Green Bond Standards 2020 established by the EU Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance. Green Bonds are bond issues to finance projects contributing to ecological transition. The difference from conventional bonds lies in the commitments made by the issuer, on the one hand on the precise use of the funds collected which must relate to projects having a favorable impact on the environment and, on the other hand, on the publication each year, of a report giving investors an account of the life of these projects. CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS is thus positioned as an important player in the Swiss financial center in the structuring and placement of Green Bonds.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com)

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified API Q2 and ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities. DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - FR0010377127 - ALDOL - DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME.

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com)

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland by SO-FIT, FINSOM and GSCGI. Specialized in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, CSI founded in 2001 and based in Geneva, offers to qualified investors investment solutions in private equity and in private debt through "club deals".

