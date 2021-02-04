The remotes market is poised to grow by 57.38 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remotes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the remotes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the sales of smart TVs.
The remotes market analysis includes the application, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising penetration of DTH connections as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The remotes market covers the following areas:
Remotes Market Sizing
Remotes Market Forecast
Remotes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Remote Solution Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SMK Corp.
- Universal Electronics Inc.
- VOXX International Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- TVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Set-top boxes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gaming consoles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Standard Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motion controlled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Voice controlled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
