The remotes market is poised to grow by 57.38 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203006009/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remotes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the remotes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the sales of smart TVs.

The remotes market analysis includes the application, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising penetration of DTH connections as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The remotes market covers the following areas:

Remotes Market Sizing

Remotes Market Forecast

Remotes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Panasonic Corp.

Remote Solution Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SMK Corp.

Universal Electronics Inc.

VOXX International Corp.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Headphones Market- The headphones market is segmented by technology (wired headphones and wireless headphones), product (non-smart headphones and smart headphones), type (in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and on-ear headphones), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wireless Headphones Market- The wireless headphones market is segmented by type (in-ear wireless headphones, on-ear wireless headphones, and over-ear wireless headphones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

TVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Set-top boxes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming consoles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Standard Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motion controlled Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice controlled Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Panasonic Corp.

Remote Solution Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SMK Corp.

Universal Electronics Inc.

VOXX International Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203006009/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/