LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Adds to its Management Strength in Preperation for Launching Online Sales of Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drink

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LHLNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management consulting agreement with Rob Hatch and Big Venture Sales Ltd. to launch online sales on the Company's own website and through Amazon. Further, to facilitate online and brick and mortar sales, Big Venture will also be responsible for handling distribution and warehousing.

Mr. Hatch launched Wisdom Brand Stevia in Tempe Arizona into 2,800 Walmart stores in the USA in 2004. From its beginning in 1982, SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener made consumer well-being its number one priority. It was the first stevia sweetener to receive Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.

Since that time, Mr. Hatch and Big Venture have built out additional brands, such as LifeFlow Health Care, with sales both online and through traditional channels.

States Mr. Hatch, CEO of Big Venture Sales Ltd.: "Given the stellar brand recognition of Mike Tyson, I am confident that we can build out Iron Energy to be one of the product category leaders in the Energy Drink sector. We aim to launch sales on Amazon.com within the next few months."

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. While Red Bull pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, apprealing to a broad consumer base. According to Allied Market Research, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global energy drink market is 7.2% while the US market is positioned to grow to over $86 billion (USD) by 2026.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of young adult consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

