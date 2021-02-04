Premier Products Group, Inc. Appoints Silicon Valley Executive Jeffrey Brooks to Enhance Its Technology Division

TARZANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced today that it has appointed Jeffrey Brooks as Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer. Mr. Brooks was former Senior VP of Sony Corporation, Senior VP of Nortel Networks and numerous other Silicon Valley companies. Mr. Brooks brings over 20 years of experience and leadership in connecting technology to high growth business to business (B2B) solutions.

"Jeffery Brooks delivers proven leadership at the intersection of technology, marketing, sales and operations. His first project is working with our recent SmartRoad Turtle, LLC (SRT) joint venture partner on the intelligence Smart City initiative," states PMPG Chairman and CEO Tony Hicks. "Mr. Brooks relationships in the field of technology has already opened up doors for SRT to government and high-profile companies to discuss possibilities with SRT," Mr. Hicks added.

"The technology division is in good hands and senior management can now focus on closing other opportunities in the fields of real estate development and construction," states Greg J. Goulas, Senior VP of Real Estate Development and Construction of PMPG.

