Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) ("Salazar Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement, announced January 26, 2021, by issuing a total of 18,572,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,500,200 (the "Private Placement").

Finders' fees totalling 6% cash and 1,114,320 share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants") were paid and issued on this Private Placement. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one common share of the Company, at a price of C$0.35, for a period of 5 years. All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on June 3, 2021.

The funds raised will be used to accelerate exploration of the 100%-owned portfolio, including the ongoing drilling at Los Osos and Phase 1 drilling programs of approximately 3,000 m each at Ruminahui in Q2 2020, the recently optioned Los Santos concession in H2 2020, and also at Macara Mina. The Company will provide further operational updates in due course.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines.

Salazar Resources has a wholly-owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development.

The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. A feasibility study is underway and a 2019 preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA") generated a base case NPV (8%) of US$288 million (refer to "Technical report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Curipamba Project - El Domo Deposit, Central Ecuador" dated June 14, 2019 with an effective date of May 2, 2019). The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized). At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

Forward-looking Information

