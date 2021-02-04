Retired Vice Admiral has held numerous executive roles in the U.S. Navy and National Security Agency and currently serves on the board of Goldman Sachs

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce that retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral, Jan E. Tighe has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Tighe was commissioned as a cryptologist who graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California, with a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering.

Over a 20-year federal career, Dr. Tighe served as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, Director of Naval Intelligence, Fleet Commander of the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, and Deputy Director of Operations in the U.S. Cyber Command. As a managing director and technology leader on the corporate board of the U.S. Navy, Dr. Tighe was responsible for providing digital expertise and planning to support core infrastructure, many thousands of air and sea craft, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

As a senior leader and seasoned cyber operations expert, Dr. Tighe has followed her storied national service career by sitting as an independent director on the boards of Goldman Sachs, IronNet Cybersecurity, Progressive Insurance, and Huntsman Chemical.

"Plurilock's use of AI for identity assurance is quite compelling as they seek to deliver innovative authentication solutions that can protect against both insider and cyber threats," said ADM Tighe. "Given that Plurilock's authentication technology is designed to solve many of today's cyber-related problems, I am excited to assist this groundbreaking company in bringing their technology to a wider audience."

"We are delighted to have Dr. Jan Tighe onboard at Plurilock where her guidance in mission critical cybersecurity work will be vital in expanding our outreach to security conscious enterprises across North America," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With our company currently in growth phase, having a retired Vice Admiral on our advisory board will enable us to establish a stronger presence in the North American and Federal Government verticals."

Plurilock granted Dr. Tighe an option to acquire 50,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per share and vesting over three years from the date of grant.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73662