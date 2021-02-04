Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the shale gas market. The market is segmented by application (industrial, buildings, and transportation) and geography (North America, APAC, and ROW). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

Shale Gas Market: Key Findings

Shale gas market value to grow by USD 13.51 billion at over 4% CAGR during 2020-2024

92% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

Based on the application, the industrial segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Shale gas market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Shale Gas Market: Growth Drivers

The advantages associated with shale gas is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Governments across the world are encouraging the use of natural gas and biomethane as alternatives to fossil fuels. These gases provide several benefits when compared with conventional heating fuels in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. They burn completely and have the lowest carbon content among all fossil fuels. Moreover, the use of clean fuels such as natural gas reduces the energy dependency of countries. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the global shale gas market.

"Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking and the increasing consumption of natural gas will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Shale Gas Market: Major Vendors

BP Plc

BP Plc operates its business through segments such as Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The company is into the exploration and production of natural gas, including shale gas.

Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. operates its business through segments such as Upstream and Downstream. The company produces shale gas in the US, Canada, and Argentina.

China Petrochemical Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp. operates its business through segments such as Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, and Chemicals. The company deals in the exploration and production of shale gas.

