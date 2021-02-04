The clinical analytics services market is expected to gain market growth in 2021 due to the ongoing developments in healthcare infrastructure and high spending on vaccine and drug development

BI and clinical analytics have emerged as top priorities for pharma and life sciences firms who are moving towards accountable care adoption

Less than 15% of healthcare and life sciences firms in the US possess the clinical decision support tools to manage data

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics and data science services, announced the completion of its new clinical analytics article series. The article offers comprehensive insights into How Clinical Analytics Can Help Tackle Challenges Facing Pharma and Life Sciences Industry

"A successful clinical analytics implementation must establish the technology and cultural changes required to turn data into insights and insights into patient care improvements and ultimately cost reductions," says an analytics expert at Quantzig

The rise in unstructured data sets has made it challenging for medical researchers and drug developers to analyze data. This inability has led to many of them missing critical red flags, leading to drug development delays, reduced clinical trial success rates, and increased costs. Clinical analytics provides a one-stop solution for addressing all the challenges facing the pharma and life sciences industry.

Paradigm Shift Induced by Technology and Innovation Key Considerations for Clinical Analytics Success

Advanced BI tools and clinical trial analytics solutions are crucial to better understand and assess patient needs The success of clinical analytics implementation depends on the ability to turn data into insights

