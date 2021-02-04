OBOCON Inc.: OBOCON INC Provides a Shareholder Update

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / To begin the year, OBOCON Inc (OTC PINK:OBCN) has decided to implement a number of corporate changes that will not only benefit the company, but also instill faith in shareholders.

President and COO, Sam Mathew stated, "We are working to update our OTC Markets profile and file the appropriate disclosures and filings to address and resolve the "shell status designation" that was put onto our profile. We have created new social media platforms to establish another line of communication with our shareholders. We are in the process of revamping our corporate website."

OBOCON Inc has also engaged Preya Narain as Investor Relations Counsel and Corporate Advisor.

"We are actively pursuing many new and exciting developments for OBOCON which will be announced shortly!," stated Mr.Mathew.

Investor Relations Contact:

Preya Narain

Email - investor.relations@obocon.com

