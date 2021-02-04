Strategic Partnership Between vcita and Next Insurance to Support Small Business Growth

SEATTLE, WA and PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / vcita, the management platform for small business owners, and Next Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate small and medium-sized business growth.

By teaming up, vcita and Next Insurance will connect even more small businesses with simple, affordable and tailored business insurance that gives entrepreneurs the peace of mind to focus on revenue growth.

Next Insurance provides a streamlined, digital business insurance process, while vcita's tools for customer management, sales and payment tools powered by vcita also ease the process for SMBs. The two organizations will begin their alliance with a focus on promoting educational materials to empower small businesses with the skills and processes necessary to thrive in 2021 and beyond.

To kick off their joint commitment to powering small business success, Next Insurance and vcita will be co-hosting a webinar titled "The Complete Guide to Small Business Insurance." The webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 9th at 1pm CST, with speakers Kiran Suresh, Product Support Specialist and Community Manager at vcita, and Joanna Cheng, Insurance Advisor at Next Insurance.

Learn more and register here.

"At Next Insurance, we are committed to helping small businesses thrive by delivering phenomenal digital insurance products, all under one roof," said John Dwight, Head of Channel Sales and Partnerships, of Next Insurance. "This partnership with vcita underlines the importance of meeting the customer within their current workflow and will provide seamless access to affordable and tailored insurance policies. We are thrilled to join together with a company that shares our focus on small business success."

The partnership comes at a time when many businesses are gearing up for post-COVID recovery or expansion, while still grappling with the challenges of a year marked by unpredictability and strategic reorganization.

"We've been steadfast in our commitment to helping small businesses digitally transform to survive and thrive through the pandemic, and now we're optimistic for them," said vcita CEO Itzik Levy. "With the right tools and support, we believe that 2021 can be a huge year for small business growth."

This new alliance with Next Insurance is the latest in a series of new partnerships and innovations that vcita has rolled out since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which are focused on helping small businesses open up new revenue streams and remain viable. With Next Insurance, vcita customers will have access to USA-based licensed insurance advisors, tools and services like 24/7 access to certificates of insurance from a mobile device or computer, and in-house claims filings where a decision is typically made within 48 hours.

For vcita, this comes hot on the heels of several strategic partnerships, including an initiative with Lendio to improve access to PPP loans and the launch of the "Business Unusual" educational portal, co-produced with MasterCard. The core vcita platform also rolled out a native integration with Zoom, a Pay by Mobile feature to help small businesses offer contact-free payments, and a Packages feature that supports bundled services. The SME Finance Forum, which works to democratize financial services for SMBs, recently welcomed vcita as a member organization.

About vcita

vcita helps SMBs and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they are proud of and remain competitive in the digital economy, with a business management platform that covers day-to-day needs. vcita's cloud-based solutions help solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations, from one app.

About Next Insurance

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, Next Insurance utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $631 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers.

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@inboundjunction.com

+972-545-464-238

Kerry Ogata

kerry.ogata@nextinsurance.com

301-717-4224

SOURCE: vcita

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627945/Strategic-Partnership-Between-vcita-and-Next-Insurance-to-Support-Small-Business-Growth