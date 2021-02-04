Attorney Samir Hadeed Speaks Out on Finding a Lawyer That's Right for You in Recent Article

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Esteemed attorney Samir Hadeed was recently featured in an article published on Mental Itch. In the article, Hadeed shared insights into the top considerations people should take into account when hiring a lawyer.

Samir Hadeed has been practicing law for over a decade. Hadeed earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve University and started working as a lawyer in 2008. His specialties lie in criminal defense, auto accidents, traffic tickets, and personal injury.

In the article, Hadeed focused on four main factors he believes everyone needs to consider in order to find the best lawyer for them. These four factors are cost, experience, communication, and the size of the law firm.

When it comes to cost, Samir Hadeed advised anyone looking for a lawyer to ask upfront about the estimated costs to ensure the lawyer they are considering hiring is within their budget. He also recommended getting the estimated costs in writing, which will help you avoid any unexpected fees at the end.

Next, Hadeed noted that anyone hiring a lawyer will want to consider the lawyer's experience in the area of law the case pertains to. In most cases, it's better to hire a lawyer who specializes in a certain area of law rather than a general practitioner.

The third factor Hadeed mentioned in the article is communication. He asserted that the easiest way to tell if a lawyer seems trustworthy and honest is to speak with them. He also shared that some lawyers are going to be more available to take calls than others, so make sure the communication style and frequency are a fit before hiring someone.

Finally, Samir Hadeed highlighted the advantages of different sizes of law firms. He said that both small and large law firms have pros and cons that should be considered before deciding if a lawyer is the right fit.

For more information, visit: attorneysamirhadeed.com.

About Attorney Samir Hadeed

Samir Hadeed is an attorney and entrepreneur from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hadeed earned a Bachelor's degree from Duquesne University before going on to study Law and receive his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University. Since 2008, he has been practicing law, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, auto accidents, and traffic tickets. In his spare time, Hadeed enjoys playing piano and speaks four languages: Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish, and Italian.

