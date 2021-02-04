Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - InterVivo Solutions Inc. ("InterVivo" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian contract research organization providing preclinical in vivo research services that enable the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to develop new products and therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases, is pleased to announce that it has been issued an Institution-wide Research License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.

The Institution-wide Research License (IRL) enables InterVivo to conduct multiple studies across all departments at its research facility without the need to apply for study-specific research licenses. Essentially, InterVivo is now granted broad approval to research and develop all cannabis-based products across all of its translational drug discovery services. InterVivo's clients will benefit with reduced costs, greater study flexibility and shorter turnaround times for their cannabis research & development projects. The IRL will also provide the opportunity to run comparative studies against gold standard cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, as well as interrogate how these classic cannabinoids affect the brain and body.

Joseph Araujo, CEO and Co-Founder of InterVivo commented, "The medicines of the future will ultimately be based on a better understanding of the medicines of the past. As we learn more about how natural cannabinoid molecules work, as well as their limitations as therapies for disease, the better equipped we will be to help our clients design safer and more cost-effective therapies for the growing list of difficult-to-treat neurological conditions. Combined with our in-house expertise in psychedelics research, InterVivo is now poised to help accelerate the next generation of neuroscience drug discovery."

For more information, please contact:

Sal Lemus

Director of Sales and Marketing

sall@intervivo.com

About InterVivo Solutions

InterVivo Solutions (IVS) is Canada's top neuroscience contract research organization, offering translational research services with a focus on next-generation neuroscience drug discovery. IVS offers in vivo proof of concept efficacy, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics and early safety research studies for a global client base.

www.intervivo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73691