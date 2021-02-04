FirsTime Design Limited Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

PEWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / FIRSTIME DESIGN LIMITED (OTC PINK:FTDL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end periods ending December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter highlights include:

Q4 2020 net sales and EBITDA growth of 92.9% and 198%, respectively

FYE 2020 net sales and EBITDA growth of 59.5% and 212%, respectively

The Company launched a full suite of new products preceding the 2020 holiday period

The Company received full forgiveness on its Payroll Protection Program Loan

Financial Results Summary

Income Statement Summary Fourth Quarter Period Year to Date Period 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net Sales $ 7,927,200 $ 4,110,000 $ 21,927,300 $ 13,746,000 Sales Growth % 92.9% -0.1% 59.5% -3.3% EBITDA $ 1,133,400 $ 380,700 $ 2,633,300 $ 844,700 Margin % 14.3% 9.3% 12.0% 6.1%

Balance Sheet Summary Year to Date Period 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net Tangible Working Capital $ 9,674,800 $ 4,035,000 Net Debt $ 4,653,800 $ 1,893,000

Operational Results Summary

Christopher D. Bering, Chairman & CEO, said, "the Company produced record revenue and profits this year. Additionally, our current set of products in the market today is the most diversely designed our team of artisan designers has made to date. We are exhilarated with our 2020 financial results. Part of the success came from our international supply chains agility, including the addition of suppliers in several new countries that we set up in 2020, as well as the Company's state-of-the-art West Coast distribution center which proved to be a perfectly timed move for our supply chain improvements. Our newly procured product launches, and expanded assortments are producing robust results. This is all being done during the most challenging and complex retail environment that I have experienced in 20 years. Though these time periods provide many tough lessons, they have allowed us to build quality, flexibility, character, and a culture prepared for sustainable growth in any market environment. A tremendous amount of gratitude goes out to our entire FirsTime Team, Directors, shareholders and other stakeholders, without whom, we could not have achieved these results."

Andrew Bass, Chairman of the Capital Allocation Committee, added that "any way you spin it, it is hard not to be humbled by the significant revenue and income generation capability of the business in 2020. Given the continued shift of the consumer into the e-commerce space, and the Company's additionally planned new product introductions in 2021, we expect to continue to put up record results. This is an extremely positive development given our significant Federal and State Net Operating Loss. Accordingly, the Company will have minimal cash tax obligations in respect of its 2020 revenues which we feel is a catalyst to unlock per share value in our Company. We are actively exploring ways to unlock further value in our business including actively working on corporate level initiatives through the Capital Allocation Committee. No options are off the table as we work to create meaningful, and sustainable, increases in the risk-adjusted returns that we offer our shareholders. Finally, the Company expects to have its annual accountants review of financial results completed in the Spring of 2021 at which time we will release our full financial results."

About FirsTime Design Limited

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, FirsTime Manufactory, Inc. and InnerSpace Luxury Products, LLC, are industry-leading designers, marketers, and distributors of home goods and sleep environment products, which are sold through multiple, national retailers as well as through a vast network of eCommerce channels. More information can be found at www.firstime.com or www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FTDL/quote.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements about FirsTime and its general business outlook. When used in this document, the words "anticipates", "can", "will", "look forward to", "expected" and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Any such statement may be influenced by a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of FirsTime, that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected, described, expressed, or implied in this document due to several risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the anticipated continued growth of FirsTime may not be achieved, general economic conditions in regions in which FirsTime does business, and the possibility that FirsTime may be adversely affected by other financial, business, and/or competitive factors. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of FirsTime. The Company's results are preliminary and unreviewed and are subject to change once FirsTime posts its financial results for the year ended 2020.

Contact

Andrew Bass

FirsTime Design Ltd.

abass@firstime.com

262.364.5200

