The entrance floor mat market is expected to grow by USD 639.45 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.
The increasing awareness about the use of floor mats is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.
Entrance Floor Mat Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the scrapper and wiper segment in 2019. Scrapper and wiper mats are designed to sweep and remove debris and moisture from the shoes. Hence, they are extensively used in many commercial and residential applications, which is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Entrance Floor Mat Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing demand for entrance floor mats from various sectors, including hospitality, gym, and hotels coupled with the economic growth is driving the growth of the market in North America.
The US is the key market for entrance floor mats in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.
