The entrance floor mat market is expected to grow by USD 639.45 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness about the use of floor mats is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.

Entrance Floor Mat Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the scrapper and wiper segment in 2019. Scrapper and wiper mats are designed to sweep and remove debris and moisture from the shoes. Hence, they are extensively used in many commercial and residential applications, which is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Entrance Floor Mat Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing demand for entrance floor mats from various sectors, including hospitality, gym, and hotels coupled with the economic growth is driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the key market for entrance floor mats in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

American Floor Mats LLC

Bergo Flooring AB

Checkers Safety Group

Cintas Corp.

Crown Matting Technologies

Eagle Mat Floor Products

Forbo Holding AG

Milliken Co.

UniFirst Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Scrapper and wiper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anti-fatigue mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logo mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Coir

Cotton

Nylon

Polypropylene

Rubber

Vinyl

Others (jute and fabric)

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

