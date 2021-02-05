Technavio has been monitoring the luxury massage chair market and it is poised to grow by USD 27.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the luxury massage chair market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The residential segment led the market growth in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
An increase in the number of spas and dedicated massage centers is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Beurer GmbH, Daiwa Massage, FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd., Human Touch LLC, Infinity Massage Chairs, Johnson Health Tech Inc., Ogawa World USA LLC, OTA World LLC, Panasonic Massage Chairs, and Zarifa Corp. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the health benefits of massage chairs. However, the rising availability of massage chair rentals might hamper growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beurer GmbH, Daiwa Massage, FUJI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS Mfg. Co. Ltd., Human Touch LLC, Infinity Massage Chairs, Johnson Health Tech Inc., Ogawa World USA LLC, OTA World LLC, Panasonic Massage Chairs, and Zarifa Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the health benefits of massage chairs will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising availability of massage chair rentals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this luxury massage chair market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Luxury Massage Chair Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury massage chair market report covers the following areas:
- Luxury Massage Chair Market Size
- Luxury Massage Chair Market Trends
- Luxury Massage Chair Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increase in the number of spas and dedicated massage centers as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury Massage Chair Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury massage chair market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury massage chair market vendors
