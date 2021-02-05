Technavio has been monitoring the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the contract furniture and furnishing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the hospitality and food services led the market in 2019.



The increasing number of office spaces is the major trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Brunner GmbH, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are the major players in the market.



The market is driven by the declining preference for new furniture. However, fluctuating labor costs and raw material prices might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brunner GmbH, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants. Although the declining preference for buying new furniture will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating labor costs and raw material prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contract furniture and furnishing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitality And Food Services Offices And Home Offices Retail Stores Institutions Others

Region Germany France UK Rest Of Europe



Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contract furniture and furnishing market report covers the following areas:

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size in Europe

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Trends in Europe

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Industry Analysis in Europe

This study identifies the growing number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitality and food services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offices and home offices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brunner GmbH

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

ITAB Group

KI

Kinnarps AB

Knoll Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

