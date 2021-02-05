Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Xetra
05.02.21
10:15 Uhr
66,52 Euro
+0,62
+0,94 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,9166,9210:31
66,8866,8910:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG66,52+0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.