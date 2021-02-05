PohlmanUSA Expands eFiling Solutions into Cook County, Illinois to Meet Increased Demand for Remote Services

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, which is regionally and nationally known for court reporting and litigation services, has announced the expanded offering of its MyDocFileServe (MDFS) eFiling system into Cook County, Illinois for asbestos cases. The system is already a heavily relied upon tool for the asbestos docket in Madison and St. Clair Counties of Illinois.

MDFS is designed to allow remote electronic eFiling and eService of documents simultaneously and securely in complex, multi-party litigation cases with a single transaction.

"This online service and docket management system was custom-built by our Pohlman technology team, and with its robust capabilities for advance search, sorting and reporting, our clients do their work in a cost-effective and time-efficient way," said PohlmanUSA CEO, Deborah Walters.

Pohlman's motto is We're Always Listening®, and client input was taken into consideration not only when building the product, but for expansion. Walters states "We worked alongside plaintiff and defense firms, and personnel from the court clerk's offices to ensure this product fulfilled the needs of all parties, and when it was clear the needs of clients warranted an MDFS expansion to another area, we acted promptly to make it happen."

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven court reporting and litigation services. For 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs.

For more information, those who are interested can call (877) 421-0099 and ask for Lit Support or visit www.PohlmanUSA.com.

For more information about PohlmanUSA, contact the company here:

PohlmanUSA

Cherie Kleemann

(314) 450-5508

cheriek@pohlmanusa.com

10 South Broadway, Suite 1400

St. Louis, MO 63102

SOURCE: PohlmanUSA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628143/PohlmanUSA-Expands-eFiling-Solutions-into-Cook-County-Illinois-to-Meet-Increased-Demand-for-Remote-Services