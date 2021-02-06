Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Johannes Kingma issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to Quantum Blockchain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: QBC.P) (the "Corporation").

Johannes Kingma announces that he holds an aggregate of 1,433,000 common shares in the share capital of the Corporation, which comprise 26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation (undiluted). Mr. Kingma acquired 1,000,000 common shares as seed capital for the Corporation during its initial organization at a price of $0.05 per share, paid in cash, prior to the Corporation becoming a reporting issuer upon completion of its IPO. At the time the IPO was completed, such shares comprised 18% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. Mr. Kingma acquired the other 433,000 common shares through purchases over time in the ordinary course through the facilities of the TSXV at prices averaging $0.08 per share.

In the future, depending on economic or market conditions or matters relating to the Corporation, Mr. Kingma may choose to either acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Corporation. Mr. Kingma has no present intention to acquire additional securities of the Corporation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

