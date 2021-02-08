



UK, Feb 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FMC-Film Music Contest 2021 is preparing for its annual global launch and registration opening for music composers, sound designers and musicians from around the world.An elite group of professionals from the EU, USA, Asia and Australia will be made up of representatives from the music and film business who actively work for national television, the largest Asian and Hollywood film studios, cultural or theater institutions, agencies as well as for Netflix.About the absolute winners will be decided this year in seven competition categories, which will be officially introduced next week."I'm glad that they found time in their busy work schedules to listen to our contestants and help to discover new talents in each category," said the director of FMC-Film Music Contest Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak Jr.The official members of the prestigious international jury FMC 2021 are:Roc Chen is one of the biggest names in China's film, television and video game industries. He scored over 200 projects both within and beyond China's borders. He has worked with major Chinese and Hollywood film studios such as Dreamworks, Disney, Universal, Wanda, and China Film Group. He wrote scores for The Wandering Earth, Chinese Zodiac, Royal Nirvana (TV), The King's Avatar (TV), My People, My Country, Everybody's Fine, etc.Martin Todsharow (Germany)- is a professional film composer, producer, music supervisor and lecturer at numerous film academies. He wrote scores for Desert Flower, 3096, Hilde, The Guardian, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Elementary Particles, the Sources of Life and many more.Vlado Meller (USA). Two-time GRAMMY Award winner. Vlado has been a mastering engineer for his entire 43-year career in the recording industry. Just a small sampling of his credits cut across multiple genres of music, including rock, hip hop, pop, jazz, metal, dance, opera, Broadway and classical. Artists that Vlado Meller has mastered include: Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Cash, Celine Dion, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Metallica, George Michael, Oasis, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shakira, etc.Ronnie Minder (Australia) is a multi-award winning film composer, having been in the running for an Academy Award nomination for his work on Matthew Holmes' epic Western 'The Legend of Ben Hall'. Ronnie's recent projects include American Doc 'Defend, Conserve, Protect' television film 'True Vision' feature Complete Strangers.Japan will be represented by Ataru Mukaezato musician, composers, and music producer who is working with different Japanese film producers. He composed music for many film directors from Okinawa. Kaori Kayo film industry professional, art director working in Okinawa Film Office representing films on the Asian and European film markets and festivals.Adam Balazs (Hungary) is a multi-award winning film composer with a body of work that includes more than 50 feature films and over 800 episodes for television. He composed music for the 2017 Academy-Award winning short film 'Sing' and the 2018 Golden-Bear Winner and Academy-Award nominated feature 'On Body and Soul'.Marco Werba- versatile composer, conductor. He worked with many Italian directors and composed music for Italian films such as: Giallo (starring Adrien Brody), Pop Black Posta, Native, Il delitto Mattarella, etc.Gianni Ephrikian- Composer, conductor and son of art, Gianni Ephrikian has collaborated with numerous artists of all musical genres and with his record label 'Holly Music' has produced several records with his orchestrations and orchestra conducting.Ian Chen is a multi-award winning Taiwanese-Canadian composer for film, television, and video games. He Scored Netflix's 'Green Door', composed music for many different projects like: Fantastic Creatures, This Land, A Place We Go To and many more.Wan Pin CHU - is an international award-winning Erhuist and film composer from Hong Kong. Having performed in over hundreds of concerts all over the world, Wan is recognised as a versatile performer with rich emotions and limitless virtuosity in his music. His erhu was featured in the Hollywood movie 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Wan has scored music for three epic feature films 'Nezha', 'Jade Dynasty' and 'Amsterdam Secrets'.Silas Hite- is an Emmy-winning composer. His music plays in television shows around the world, from kids shows like Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue! and Disney's Dance-A-Lot Robot, to adult shows such as Chef's Table and Street Food Asia. He has scored hundreds of commercials. He's contributed memorable music to some of the top-selling video games of the past fifteen years such as The Sims, Skate 3 and The Simpsons.Elia Cmiral- To date, Elia has written nearly seventy scores for independent films, TV and major studios including "Stigmata", the trilogy "Pulse", "Wrong Turn", "Ronin", "Journey to the End of the Night", and "The Deaths of Ian Stone" produced by Stan Winston. "Spec Ops: The Line", a video game by German-based developer Yeager and 2K, is another project of Elia's that featured rock music and grunge. He wrote the orchestral scores for "Atlas Shrugged Part 1 and 3", based on Ayn Rand's novel, the hybrid score for the action/thriller "Armed Response" with Wesley Snipes, etc.About FMC-Film Music ContestFMC-Film Music Contest is a unique international contest and music awards for composers of original music for Film, TV, Ads, Videogames, for sound designers, bands, musicians, producers, soloists in instrumental, theater, electronic music, with no age limits and irrespective of nationality or country of origin. FMC rewards films, TV series, or videos with original music in a separate category which is designed for independent film producers, production companies, video creators, composers, or directors. FMC is regularly represented at the most famous film, TV and music international events, festivals and markets such as: Cannes Film Festival, March' du Film, Berlinale, NATPE, Musikmesse, etc.For more information, please visit: https://www.fmcontest.com/About the main organizerThe main organizer The GONG Art Company has been working on cultural activities for nearly 30 years. Its portfolio includes organising many different cultural events.It has been cooperating with different Radios and TV stations in Europe. GONG has produced more than 500 tv episodes and music video clips.It has also produced just as many compositions in its own studio, the most successful of them being released on CD and receiving numerous gold and platinum awards. 