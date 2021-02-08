Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Jeffrey Symons as a partner in the M&A and Securities Group, resident in the New York office. He joins the firm from Jones Day, where he was a partner in the Mergers Acquisitions Group.

Mr. Symons focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, joint ventures, minority and preferred investments, restructurings, related-party transactions and corporate finance. With over 20 years of experience, he has advised corporations and private equity firms on transactional matters with an aggregate value in excess of $150 billion. Mr. Symons has extensive experience advising clients on corporate governance, activism, takeover preparedness and fiduciary duty matters. His practice has involved transactions in a variety of industries, including health care and pharmaceuticals, technology services, telecommunications, energy, transportation, financial services, media and entertainment and manufacturing.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the firm. His significant experience in both private equity and strategic M&A will further enhance our strong capabilities," said Ele Klein,chair of the M&A and Securities Group, co-chair of the global Shareholder Activism Group and a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"Jeff has an outstanding reputation for providing strategic counsel on complex transactions across a broad range of industries," said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group. "Jeff is an excellent addition to our leading corporate group and we are thrilled to have him join the team as private equity M&A activity continues to increase," commented Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory Compliance Group.

"SRZ is an industry leader recognized for its sophisticated M&A practice. I am delighted to be a part of this talented team," said Mr. Symons.

SRZ's M&A and securities lawyers regularly advise on complex deals for many of the world's most active and influential private equity firms. The firm's M&A transactions have been consistently recognized as "Deals of the Year" by industry rankings and the group is recognized by both Chambers and The Legal 500

