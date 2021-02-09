La Jolla, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) ("Tryp"), a leading pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing clinical-stage compounds for diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces it has commenced a collaboration with Dr. Jennifer Miller of the University of Florida as the Principal Investigator for a clinical trial to treat the symptoms associated with eating disorders. Tryp and Dr. Miller have begun designing a Phase 2a open-label, exploratory clinical study utilizing TRP-8802 in patients suffering from rare and orphan over-eating disorders.

"There are currently no approved drugs and only limited options to treat patients with rare over-eating disorders," stated Dr. Miller. "I'm excited to work with the Tryp team to explore the use of psilocybin as a new paradigm to treat symptoms associated with this devastating medical disease."

"We are pleased to announce the involvement of Dr. Miller, a leading expert in treating patients with rare eating disorders, in the planning for a clinical trial evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of TRP-8802," stated Jim Kuo, CEO. "Our team is excited about the opportunity to advance our PFN program in a new indication that represents an important advancement in patient care and a significant commercial opportunity for Tryp in rare eating disorders."

Dr. Miller is a Professor in the division of pediatric endocrinology at University of Florida. She received her M.D. and her M.S. in Clinical Investigation from the University of Florida. She further trained in pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology at the University of Florida. Dr. Miller specializes in the care and treatment of individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome and other genetic causes of early-onset excessive weight gain.

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and/or safety profiles for the treatment of rare diseases and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. Tryp's psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN, program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp's lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States; and, rare over-eating disorders.

In addition to its PFN Program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for Orphan Drug status.

