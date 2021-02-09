SecureWorks Corp.: Secureworks Unveils Secureworks Taegis, XDR Advancements, and MSSP Partner Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity Community

Secureworks marshals software, brand and channel to protect enterprises and fight adversaries at scale

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2021 (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today unveiled its security analytics platform, Secureworks Taegis and introduced a new world-wide Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) initiative to its Global Partner Program to expand and empower the cybersecurity community.



With threat actors increasingly exploiting gaps in point solutions and vulnerabilities in the supply chain, organizations require simplified, integrated and holistic cybersecurity solutions. Secureworks is addressing this need with extended threat detection and response (XDR) across cloud, endpoint and network on the cloud-native, Secureworks Taegis platform.

Extending Beyond TDR To Reduce Risk and Improve Security Performance

Secureworks Taegis XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is the next progression of expanded capabilities in the Secureworks threat detection and response strategy. Taegis XDR is a cloud-native SaaS solution that combines Secureworks' security operations expertise and threat intelligence capabilities to detect and respond to attacks across cloud, endpoint and network environments. It also helps InfoSec teams bridge their cybersecurity skills gaps while reducing costs where security blind spots previously existed.

According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Secureworks, higher fidelity alerts and reduced noise lead to average productivity gains of nearly $500K over three years.

"Our biggest security challenge was the ability to identify and respond to an event quickly," said Dr. Faisal Jaffri, global IT director, GKN Wheels and Structures. "Secureworks Taegis alerted us to suspicious activity and gave us specific, actionable recommendations on the first night we went live. We had never been alerted so quickly and it was a critical first step in driving a stronger security posture for our team."

Why XDR? Why Now?

A recent survey from ESG and Secureworks showed that organizations see XDR as a path to increased security efficacy. Respondents' top threat detection and response goals included improving detection of advanced threats (34%), increasing automation tasks (33%), improving the mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats (29%), and gaining better visibility into cyber-risks, (27%). Participating organizations saw XDR as a potential path to helping them detect, identify, and understand complex attacks across the kill chain.

Secureworks Taegis XDR capitalizes on the company's security operations expertise and threat intelligence capabilities to detect and respond to attacks. It helps security teams bridge cybersecurity skills gaps and reduce SOC costs. Taegis XDR supports detection and response, providing evidence for 90 percent of 2020 MITRE ATT&CK evaluation techniques and providing a comprehensive view of environments through 40+ third-party integrations.

Secureworks is offering a free, 30-day self-service trial for organizations to explore Taegis XDR using their own data or Secureworks simulated attack data to gain real insights. The Taegis XDR self-service trial delivers the full benefits of the application, including continuous threat intelligence from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU), automation and higher fidelity alerts that reduce SOC work by 85 percent, for faster, more effective investigations, and Secureworks security analysts that are available via chat at a moment's notice for organizations that need help.

"When we first began developing Taegis, our original vision on where the market would go aligns squarely with what is now considered an XDR solution," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer, Secureworks. "We built a cloud-native security analytics platform and detection & response application-now officially Taegis XDR-from the ground up, with that vision in mind. XDR wasn't an afterthought for us, or a label we decided to put on a point-product. It was the fundamental design-principle and architecture from where we started. And we will continue to rapidly innovate and expand the capabilities of Taegis based on the needs of our customers and partners in what we all know is a fast-moving industry."

"Managed detection and response services (MDR) are becoming mainstay components of most modern security programs, and XDR adoption is moving fast," said Dave Gruber, senior analyst, ESG. "In addition to analyzing, correlating, and visualizing telemetry from multiple security controls using proven tooling that Secureworks' own teams have been using for years, Secureworks Taegis XDR further adds rich threat intelligence and proven counter measures developed by their expert threat and response teams."

MSSP Initiative Built on Unique MSSP Heritage

Leveraging the company's origins and more than 20 years of experience as a leading MSSP, Secureworks' MSSP track is a new addition within the Secureworks Global Partner Program for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). It is built with a deep understanding of what is required to provide managed cybersecurity services. The program enables partners to deliver services on the Secureworks Taegis platform to create additional revenue streams, and service offerings to protect customer growth while battling formidable adversaries together.

The track provides MSPs who want to become MSSPs and existing MSSPs access to the Secureworks Taegis cloud-native security platform with financial incentives, a defined enablement path, an assigned partner success manager and dedicated partner support.

The MSSP partner track includes:

SOC Development: MSSPs can enhance their existing security operations center (SOC) capability or build a SOC leveraging Taegis Extended Detection and Response (XDR) software and Secureworks Taegis Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) analytics application.

MSSPs can enhance their existing security operations center (SOC) capability or build a SOC leveraging Taegis Extended Detection and Response (XDR) software and Secureworks Taegis Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) analytics application. Training and Enablement: Secureworks trains and enables MSSP partners to deliver Taegis XDR, Taegis VDR, and premium onboarding services.

Secureworks trains and enables MSSP partners to deliver Taegis XDR, Taegis VDR, and premium onboarding services. Financial Incentives: MSSP Partners have access to financial benefits including deal registration discounts and they are eligible for go-to-market support including Marketing Development Funds to accelerate customer engagements, acquisition and brand awareness.



Secureworks was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the December 2020 Market Guide for Managed Security Services and was recognized 11 consecutive times as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services Worldwide[1], Secureworks offers the experience and credibility to be a preferred security software provider to technology partners looking to expand into security operations, or, for existing MSSPs to improve the efficacy and scalability of their managed security services.

Secureworks is currently working with four partners, geographically dispersed, in the program's initial phase, including Globe Business , the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom.

"Globe and Secureworks believe cybersecurity should be supported by a community, as the battle can't be won by one team alone," said Peter Maquera, senior vice president for Globe Business. "Secureworks has enabled us to not only bridge businesses to cybersecurity experts and cyber threat intelligence, but also provide predictive, continuous, and responsive protection."



Additional Resources

For a free, hands-on, 30-day trial of Secureworks Taegis visit: Start Your Free Trial | Secureworks.

To sign up for the new Secureworks MSSP program, click here . Terms and conditions apply and are based on Secureworks' criteria. The program is now available globally with some regional exceptions.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

Contact:

Derek Delano

Press@secureworks.com

1 617-335-9516

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date as of which such statement was made, whether to reflect changes in circumstances or our expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification referenced in this press release are for information purposes only and are not commitments to deliver any technology or enhancement.

Use of the word "partner," "partnership" or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.



[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide," Toby?Bussa,?Kelly M. Kavanagh,?Sid Deshpande, Pete?Shoard, 2 May 2019. The report was formerly titled Magic Quadrant for Global MSSPs and Magic Quadrant for MSSPs, North America. Positioned as?Secureworks?from 2019-2018, SecureWorks in 2017, 2010-2007, and as Dell SecureWorks from 2015-2011. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

