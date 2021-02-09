The "UK Clinical Negligence Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019/20, the publisher estimates law firms earned revenue of around 1 billion GBP from CN cases. In 2019/20, law firm revenues rose by around 8.8%. However, once the cost of running cases where no damages were awarded on a no-win, no fee bases are factored in, net revenue to law firms drops some way below 1 billion.

Across the four nations of the UK, the publisher estimates that over 2 billion GBP was paid out in CN cases in 2019/20, covering damages, payment of claimant legal costs and payment of defence costs. This is little changed on the amount spent in 2018/19. One factor behind the slowdown in annual spending is the growing trend to settle high-value cases, where ongoing care is a feature, with a periodical payment order (PPO) rather than a lump sum payment. New CN case numbers have declined sharply in 2020 compared with previous years, however, this reflects the impact of COVID-19 and case numbers are likely to recover if the impacts of the pandemic end.

Even with a slowdown in annual expenditure, there is likely to be continued high levels of spending on CN cases in the future. Collectively, the UK indemnity organisations hold provisions of around 91 billion GBP to meet future CN claims, so sustained and substantial case numbers and payments are likely in the years to come. The future, however, could see a reduced number of CN cases below the value of 25,000 if fixed recoverable costs are introduced for these cases. Law firms are likely to only take on those cases where there is a significant chance of damages being paid.

The future may also bring other changes, with a twin-track system for cases below the value of 25,000 likely to be introduced and with medical defence indemnity organisations possibly subject to FCA regulation.

These findings come from the Clinical Negligence 2020 Market Report, which provides a review of the Clinical Negligence legal market, looking at the legislative background, market size and trends, the key players and future market developments.

