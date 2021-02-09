Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918658 ISIN: FI0009900724 Ticker-Symbol: YKK 
Stuttgart
09.02.21
10:30 Uhr
29,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,67 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2021 | 12:41
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE     9 FEBRUARY 2021      SHARES

YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ:  CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Yleiselektroniikka Oyj's name to Boreo Oyj will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 11 February 2021. At the same
time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from YEINT to
BOREO. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Boreo Oyj
New trading code: BOREO
New issuer code: BOREO
ISIN code: FI0009900724
Orderbook id: 24395

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
10 February 2021. 

Nasdaq  Helsinki
Global Listing Services
YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.