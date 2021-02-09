Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 9 FEBRUARY 2021 SHARES YLEISELEKTRONIIKKA OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Yleiselektroniikka Oyj's name to Boreo Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 11 February 2021. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from YEINT to BOREO. Updated identifiers: New company name: Boreo Oyj New trading code: BOREO New issuer code: BOREO ISIN code: FI0009900724 Orderbook id: 24395 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 10 February 2021. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services