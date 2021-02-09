AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML's Health Gauge was Awarded $330,000 in Grants from Public Sector Innovation Partners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), a company focused on acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has been awarded a total of $330,000 in grants from Public Sector Innovation Partners as it continues to forge numerous strategic private and public sector relationships, so that it may best leverage the human, technological and financial resources of world-class organizations in order to most efficiently and effectively commercialize its AI-driven, health-tech platform. Health Gauge is directly benefitting from partnerships with many leading organizations in the form of non-dilutive grants, the development of business networks, access to leading complimentary technologies, and specialized input from industry leaders, healthcare entrepreneurs, and scientists from across North America. Health Gauge continues to tap into its strong industry relationships to pursue opportunities for further partnerships and non-dilutive funding to maximize shareholder value.

"Health Gauge has attracted the attention and support of a broad array of first-class organizations, all of which the Company is using to advance its technology, business model and deployment strategy" said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "We view the meaningful financial support by these prominent organizations as a vote of confidence in both Health Gauge's technology and its vision."

Health Gauge is pleased to have received financial and other support from the following leading Public Sector Innovation System Partners:

Alberta Innovates is the province's largest research and innovation agency, supporting advancements in health research, better patient care and outcomes, and reduction in the health-care system costs. Alberta Innovates supports and fosters a vibrant digital health sector, with the goal of improving the health and well-being of Albertans while boosting economic prosperity. Alberta Innovates is achieving this goal by harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies through its support programs for researchers and health innovators.

Health Gauge was awarded a $140,000 Alberta Innovates development grant, which was instrumental in establishing Health Gauge's initial digital platform and devices. Alberta Innovates continues to provide guidance and input to Health Gauge in the areas of market testing and commercialization.

National Research Council (NRC) Canada: NRC is Canada's largest federal research and development organization. The NRC partners with Canadian industry to take research from the lab to the marketplace. This market-driven focus delivers innovation faster, enhances people's lives and addresses some of the world's most pressing problems.

Health Gauge has worked with the NRC since 2016, which has aided in local and international events to support new trade strategies for the Company's business. Health Gauge has also received grants totaling $130,000 from the NRC, through four separate R&D grants over the past four years which were applied towards R&D and corporate resources.

MITACs Canada: Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada, working with 70 universities and 6,000 companies for 20 years.

Health Gauge has been supported by MITACs for nearly 4 years in helping hire top-line development resources in advanced fields of AI/ML work. The company has received over $60,000 in grant funding and acquired a number of key resources by working with MITACs.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

