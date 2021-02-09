Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today launched PUF Cafe (at www.pufcafe.com), a website dedicated to advancing the state-of-the-art in PUF technology and ensuring it meets the evolving security needs of our data and devices for today and in the future. Intrinsic ID encourages security professionals from industry and academia, working with or interested in PUF technology, to join the community and help drive the evolution of this important root-of-trust security implementation for a wide range of vertical markets.

Key Takeaways:

Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF) enables strong device level security to a wide range of vertical markets

PUF Cafe is an open forum for learning about PUFs and advancing the technology.

ABI Research predicts that digital security will be a key area of technology investment for a wider range of markets.

About Intrinsic ID



Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness ineach and everysilicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA,IoXt, and governments across the globe.

