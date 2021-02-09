Flexible Solutions International, Inc.: FSI Announces Strategic Investment in Lygos Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN:FSI)(FRANKFURT:FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today, the Company announces a strategic investment in Lygos Inc of Berkeley, CA. The Companies intend to work together in pursuit of sustainable aspartic acid through synthetic biology.

FSI's CEO, Dan O'Brien states, "FSI believes that sustainable aspartic acid is a goal worth investing in. Our Company has great pride in our slate of biodegradable products and hopes to add sustainable to our resume." Mr. O'Brien continues, "We respect Dr. Steen and his team at Lygos as leaders in their field and best placed to succeed."

Dr. Eric Steen, CEO of Lygos, elaborates, "Developing a sustainable, carbon sequestering route to aspartic acid is challenging, but Lygos' technology in the field of organic acid biosynthesis is ideally suited for the task. We already have significant expertise, having built a platform with industry veterans. We are advancing a suite of sustainable products - ingredients for both consumer and industrial uses - and aspartic is a natural extension to our organic acid portfolio. We look forward to working with FSI in advancing the technology to commercialization."

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other crop enhancement products. Other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world's first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a "liquid blanket" evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

About Lygos, Inc.

Lygos has created a fully integrated biological engineering platform focused on organic acid specialty ingredients, health & wellness ingredients, including cannabinoids, through Lygos CBx, and bio-monomers. Lygos' sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

Lygos, Lygos CBx, Librede, and the Lygos and Lygos CBx logos are trademarks of Lygos, Inc. Any other brands may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts

Jason Bloom

Toll Free: 800.661.3560

Fax: 403 223 2905

Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com

SOURCE: Flexible Solutions International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628445/FSI-Announces-Strategic-Investment-in-Lygos-Inc