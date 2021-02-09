Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. ET. A video of the presentation and presentation slides will be made available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

