Update Includes Limited Time Character Growth Support Events and System Improvements!

Xenon, a cybernetically enhanced new class, joins the Resistance in Nexon's free-to-play mobile MMORPG, MapleStory M

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005468/en/

MapleStory M (Graphic: Business Wire)

A uniquely versatile class, Xenon can equip both Thief and Pirate gear. Xenon uses both Mana and a class-specific energy supply for his skills, all while wielding a lethal energy whip that can cut through nearly anything.

This update will bring various additional elements, including the ability to craft Android companions, which can show off equipped gear and outfits. Commander Hilla, a new boss with Normal, Hard, and Chaos difficulties, is also added.

Additional system updates include an all-new Premium Donation System, which consumes crystals instead of GP, additional Pocket Slots, a Hyper Stats Discount Function and new Ancient Equipment options.

A selection of limited-time events celebrating the new Xenon class are available, including:

Xenon On-Time Event: Until February 15, 2021, players who log in will receive a permanent Xenon Update Box and a limited-time Triple Dillo Package.

Until February 15, 2021, players who log in will receive a permanent Xenon Update Box and a limited-time Triple Dillo Package. Xenon Growth Support Event: Until March 8, 2021, players will receive weapons, armor, potions, and enhancement materials as they reach certain levels.

Until March 8, 2021, players will receive weapons, armor, potions, and enhancement materials as they reach certain levels. Xenon Burning Project: Until March 8, 2021, there will be a 1+2 Level Up event for Xenon characters.

Additional events include:

Valentine Event: From February 10 to 24, 2021, defeated monsters will drop items which can be used to summon chocolate-themed monsters. Players will want to summon and vanquish these chocolate enemies to collect ingredients which can be combined with each other to receive a variety of buff items. Participants in the event will receive rewards proportional to the number of chocolates crafted.

Maple Museum 2: Running from February 17 to March 11, 2021, the Maple Museum 2 event allows players to earn celebration boxes from both the Relic and Biological Hall as the event is completed. Maple Museum 2 will include a Daily Quest, Spiegalmann's Request, which gives players a choice of four types of parts or equipment to donate and gives back players equipment in return.

Memorial Picture Frame Event: From March 3 to 17, 2021, Maplers will be able to make illustration picture frames commemorating events held in 2020, earning light rewards.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

Assets:

MapleStory M Xenon Trailer

Xenon Trailer MapleStory M Xenon Update Assets

Social Media: Twitch Facebook Twitter YouTube Discord

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005468/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Information

Nexon America

Cynthia Lezama

clezama@nexon.com