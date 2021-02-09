Regener Eyes: First-In-Class Biologic Eye Drop Regener-Eyes Launches $10k Academic Scholarship for 2021

Applicants are required to submit an original essay on how biologics are transforming regenerative medicine in eye care.

PALM HARBOUR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Regenerative Processing Plant, LLC, the maker of first-in-class biologic eye drop Regener-Eyes®, has launched a new scholarship that will award $10,000 (USD) to a post-secondary student in 2021.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be in possession of an acceptance letter to an accredited college or university in the U.S. or Canada (a copy of the letter must be included with the application). In addition, applicants must submit a 400-word original essay on how biologics are transforming regenerative medicine in eyecare. They are also asked to provide a photo of themselves, which will be included in a press release if they are ultimately awarded the scholarship. The application deadline is March 12, 2021, and applications can be submitted online at: https://regener-eyesscholarship.com/apply-now.

"The potential of biologics to transform regenerative medicine in eye care is remarkable and exciting," commented C. Randall Harrell, M.D., CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes® "We look forward to helping a promising and ambitious student significantly defray the costs of their education, so they can achieve their potential and make a meaningful contribution on whichever career path they choose to pursue."

Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These kinds of proteins are necessary for cell function, overall health, and homeostasis and have been shown to reduce inflammation, and help stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate. The professionals at Regener-Eyes® claim that the product may be a solution for patients who are unresponsive to their current eye drug or are amniotic membrane intolerant. Leading dry eye experts such as Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD, FACS and Dr. Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO have also seen significant positive results among their Regener-Eyes® patients.

Regener-Eyes® is available in LITE (suitable for mild to moderate patients) and Professional Strength (for more severe patients). Both formulations have a three-year shelf life, and can be self-administered by patients on a daily basis. Currently, there are no known contraindications. Every lot of Regener-Eyes® is issued a "Certificate of Sterility" by a licensed testing laboratory, as well as a "Certificate of Analysis" that documents the quality and safety of Regener-Eyes. Three to six months of use is suggested however most patients start to see some relief within the first six weeks.

"The science of regenerative medicine focuses on stimulating the body's own natural ability to heal and

regenerate," commented C. Randall Harrell, M.D., CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes®. "Regener-Eyes® may offer hope to many patients. After years or decades of discomfort, pain, and being forced to alter their lifestyle and career choices, many patients are experiencing a level of relief and healing that they are calling nothing short of a miracle."

