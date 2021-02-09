Novagant Corp.: Aggressive Growth Plans Outlined by Novagent Corp's New Management Team

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Novagant Corp. (OTCPINK:NVGT), a specialty investment company that develops agricultural-based technology companies, announced today the proper documentation has been filed to make the company current with OTCMarkets.com.

The new management team founded by CEO Mr. Alexander M. Woods-Leo has a corporate acquisition strategy that will include increasing transparency and uplisting to either the OTCQB or OTCQX stock exchange.

To be eligible, Novagant must be current in their financial reporting, undergo annual corporate and management certification along with minimum bid price requirements.

"The Novagant strategy is to file a Registration Statement with the SEC that will clearly describe important information about our business practices, financial condition, results of operations, risk factors, and management." says CEO Mr. Alexander M. Woods-Leo "Our corporate strategy will attract high caliber inbound acquisitions, investors from a broad range of markets and non-toxic financing options."

About Alexander M. Woods-Leo:

Alexander M. Woods-Leo is the CEO of Novagant Corp., a specialty investment company that engages in developing, marketing, and managing growth stage companies. Previously, Mr. Woods worked as a business consultant and a commercial banker. Alex attended the University of Delaware with honors studying Integrated Mathematics and Engineering.

About Novagant Corp.:

Novagent Corp. is a specialty investment company that engages in developing, marketing, and managing growth stage companies in a variety of agriculturally based businesses. The Company's management team is seeking to acquire other innovative high revenue producing commercial operations that complement our existing portfolio by means of additional acquisition targets. The company was founded in 1987.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.novagantcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Alexander Leo

302-287-1790

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information set forth above includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'future' or 'continue,' the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements include statements about our ability to successfully create systems that can be packaged and sold at stores and online, our ability to obtain additional patents, our ability to successfully generate revenues, grow our business, and execute our business plan. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates, and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates, or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates, or projections set forth above as a result of various risks applicable to our company as discussed in our Form 1-A Offering Statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that (1) we may experience delays in the commercial operations of our Apex Vertical System; and (2) we are in the process of securing our intellectual property, and (3) sales expectations may not be realized. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

