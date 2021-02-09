

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted roughly average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.196 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.234 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auctions of $41 billion worth of ten-year notes and $27 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

