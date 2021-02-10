Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Jönköpings kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (39/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Jönköpings kommun with effect from 2021-02-11. Last day of trading is set to 2027-02-01, 2028-02-01. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839353