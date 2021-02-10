Winners, Inc.: Hedda Muskat, Two-Time Emmy Award Winning Producer From the Ellen Degeneres Show and Original Talent Producer From Americas Got Talent Joins VegasWINNERS to Produce Video Podcasts for Sports Betting Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces Hedda Muskat, two-time Emmy award winning producer from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show", WGA Writer and original talent producer from "Americas Got Talent" joins VegasWINNERS to produce video podcasts featuring company CEO "The King of Vegas Sports Handicapping" Wayne Allyn Root, former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges, and other to be named celebrity hosts, guests and handicapping experts. The interactive video podcasts to be produced by Muskat will give audiences an entertaining insider's view on the fascinating worlds of sports, entertainment, and sports wagering. Guests will include a who's who from the big screen to the grid iron; from the concert stage to the hardwood.

"We are excited to have Hedda join the team. Her talents as a producer are extraordinary. Sports gambling is exploding, and VegasWINNERS will bring new twists, and a completely different slant in this new media world. Millions of new sports gamblers will be looking for entertainment, unique content, and professional advice. We will provide them with a high-quality show never before seen in the sports betting world, with host Angelica Bridges, celebrity guests, former superstar NFL players and a team of the world's top professional sports and gambling experts." stated VegasWINNERS founder and CEO Wayne Allyn Root.

Muskat's Producer credits also include Producer of The Gong Show, A Current Affair, The Howie Mandel Show and Love Connection.

"Wayne's been on TV for years. His co-hosts have included NFL Super Bowl Champs, Hall of Famers and Celebrities but this show will be a brand-new approach. We intend to create a breakthrough show to run year-round. It's time to reinvent as I have done in the past! Wayne, Angelica and others are going to make this happen in the most entertaining, interactive and technically available way providing sports betters with the edge" stated VegasWINNERS new Producer Hedda Muskat.

The popularity of podcasts has exploded in recent years - according to Nielsen, 55% of the U.S. population has viewed or heard a podcast, up from 51% just two years ago. And the rise of video platforms shows that today's consumers have an emotional draw to videos and are the present and the future of the internet where content is king.

In addition to providing its audience with online wagering advice, unmatched celebrity insights and conversations, the VegasWINNERS video podcast will drive more traffic to its site and provide the company with an additional revenue stream - the fourth annual IAB Podcast Advertising Revenue Report prepared by PwC, shows that U.S. podcast advertising revenues near $1 billion in 2020.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Howard Lefkowitz, Pres.

VegasWINNERS, Inc.

press@vegaswinners.com

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628868/Hedda-Muskat-Two-Time-Emmy-Award-Winning-Producer-From-the-Ellen-Degeneres-Show-and-Original-Talent-Producer-From-Americas-Got-Talent-Joins-VegasWINNERS-to-Produce-Video-Podcasts-for-Sports-Betting-Enthusiasts