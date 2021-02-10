Bombardier Inc.: REMINDER: Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



On February 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full year 2020 results.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 3221229# or 1-877-395-0279, passcode: 3221229# (toll-free in North America) +800 4222 8835, passcode: 3221229# (overseas calls) In French: (with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 5935392# or 1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5935392# (toll-free in North America) +800 4222 8835, passcode: 5935392# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

