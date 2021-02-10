Anzeige
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 
Tradegate
10.02.21
14:21 Uhr
0,399 Euro
-0,014
-3,44 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bombardier Inc.: REMINDER: Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

On February 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and full year 2020 results.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:514-392-1587, passcode: 3221229# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 3221229# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 3221229# (overseas calls)
In French: (with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 5935392# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5935392# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 5935392# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Jessica McDonald
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 262 7255


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
